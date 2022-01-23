Dayton, Klobuchar, volunteers and Alight prepare for new Afghan neighbors

“As the United States continues to evacuate families from Afghanistan, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Governor Mark Dayton are coming together to support the work that Alight and veteran-led disaster response organization, Team Rubicon, are doing to help Afghan families resettle throughout the state (with funding from and in close coordination with the State of Minnesota). The two organizations, along with other key partners including representatives from the Afghan Diaspora in Minnesota, are playing a vital role in helping to establish homes over the next few weeks for approximately 250 families and individuals that were evacuated from Afghanistan, and they’re asking Minnesotans to help.”