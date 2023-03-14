Popular pizza spot in Inver Grove Heights suddenly closes

Old World Pizza, which began 50 years ago as the Pizza Factory in South St. Paul, suddenly closed Saturday.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Old World Pizza, a well-known restaurant in Inver Grove Heights, closed after 50 years of serving the Twin Cities.

Officials with the popular pizza joint confirmed the closure on Facebook, saying that its doors closed suddenly Saturday.

"After 50 years of serving pizza to our community and many loyal customers we want to thank you for your patronage over the years," the post reads, in part. "We don't know what the future holds but have enjoyed serving you."

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins shared a statement he received from Jeff Reed, who owns Cambridge Bank Professional — the bank that closed the doors Saturday.

What is next for Old World Pizza, which unexpectedly closed this weekend? I asked Jeff Reed, the contact for the bank... Posted by Joe Atkins, County Commissioner on Sunday, March 12, 2023

"As you may know, the owner of (Old World Pizza) passed away two years ago," the statement reads. "The operating company that was hired by the estate to continue operations has not abided by the terms of the operating agreement and the Personal Representative of the Estate executed a deed in lieu of foreclosure--this deed was recorded last Friday in Dakota County after the bank paid the past due real estate taxes of a significant amount. The business liquor license had been revoked due to non-payment of real estate taxes. The business loan with the bank was in default, hence the voluntary surrender of assets.

"There has been substantial interest from potential buyers of the business and, in my opinion, a sale to a new owner should occur within the next 120 days."

Old World Pizza began 50 years ago in South St. Paul as the Pizza Factory.

"Today's sudden closure of Old World Pizza is like the loss of a lifelong friend for some longtime local customers," Atkins posted on Saturday. "Formerly known as Pizza Factory, Old World is not just any business in the Inver Grove Heights/South St. Paul community. The 50-year-old enterprise and its previous community-minded founder built considerable good will over the years, creating and attracting loyal customers from across the state."

