Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'Guts' tour to St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Seeing Olivia Rodgrigo at the Xcel Energy Center?
That would be a *good* idea.
The three-time Grammy winner who shot to pop stardom with her debut studio album "Sour" back in 2021 is taking her latest record "Guts" on the road early next year.
The world tour kicks off in February in Palm Springs, California and will crisscross the country before stopping in Minnesota on Friday, March 15.
Ticket registration for the tour, which features special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf, is available now until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.
Registration for American Express Early Access is also open now through Sept. 17.
Tickets will range from $49.50 to $199.50, and a portion of the proceeds from all tickets will go to Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.