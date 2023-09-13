Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'Guts' tour to St. Paul

The pop sensation will tour with openers The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Seeing Olivia Rodgrigo at the Xcel Energy Center?

That would be a *good* idea.

The three-time Grammy winner who shot to pop stardom with her debut studio album "Sour" back in 2021 is taking her latest record "Guts" on the road early next year.

The world tour kicks off in February in Palm Springs, California and will crisscross the country before stopping in Minnesota on Friday, March 15.

Ticket registration for the tour, which features special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf, is available now until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Registration for American Express Early Access is also open now through Sept. 17.

Tickets will range from $49.50 to $199.50, and a portion of the proceeds from all tickets will go to Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good.

