Olmsted County brings Creepy Dolls to Rochester 'Castle' for Creepy Cocktail Party

The event features nine of the most unnerving dolls from the History Center's collection of artifacts.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired in October of 2019.



What #spookyszn would be complete without creepy dolls and an old castle? Luckily, we won't have to find out.

The Olmsted County History Center is bringing back its Creepy Doll Contest and will reveal the winner at the Creepy Doll Cocktail Party, which will be held at Rochester's downtown Armory building, also known as "The Castle."

The contest, which began Oct. 1, features nine of the most unnerving dolls from the History Center's collection of artifacts. Anyone can vote for the doll they find to be the most menacing by visiting the History Center's Facebook page, or by voting in-person at the History Museum before Oct. 22.

Party-goers will be able to see each of the contestants at The Castle on Oct. 23 before the winner is revealed. The party will include live music, art and a staff member from the History Center to answer any pressing doll-related questions.

The party will begin at 6 p.m., and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours will be required to attend. The full policy can be found here.