On first day of Canada reopening, Americans wait hours at International Falls

The wait times averaged seven hours at International Falls throughout Monday, as vaccinated American tourists entered Canada for the first time in 16 months.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — American tourists lined up for hours on Monday to gain entry into Canada for the first time in 16 months, after the country opened its borders to non-essential travel.

The scene was particularly surreal in International Falls, Minnesota, where wait times averaged seven hours at the border crossing into Fort Frances, Ontario – by far the longest wait times of any point of entry along the U.S.-Canada line. All Americans crossing the border needed to upload proof of full vaccination, along with proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

A KARE 11 crew observed people parking their cars late Sunday afternoon in International Falls in anticipation of the border opening, which commenced at 11:01 p.m. CST. It took our crew only four hours to cross into Fort Frances overnight, before the line grew even longer on Monday morning and afternoon.

Despite the heavy traffic into Canada, many Minnesotans waited patiently, eager to fish and spend money in Northwestern Ontario.

Brian Ehalt, a native of Maple Plain, arrived in International Falls around 4 a.m. and did not cross into Fort Frances until nearly noon. His traveling group of three vehicles cooked breakfast on their tailgate as they advanced slowly through the line.

This is what you do when you’re stuck in line for seven hours at the border. Minnesotans have been grilling food as they wait to get through International Falls into Fort Frances. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/1tosrQZ2IY — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) August 9, 2021

“We expected an hour, maybe hour and a half,” Ehalt said. “Figured we could get up at four in the morning and buzz through by six. But, that didn’t happen. A lot of waiting. A lot of people walking up and down the road.”

Richard Holm of West Union, Iowa, was among the first handful of Americans to enter Canada at the International Falls crossing.

On Sunday evening, long before the 11:01 p.m. CST start time, his family secured one of the first few dozen spots in line.

This is wild. The line to get into Canada from International Falls is almost a half-mile long. Any guesses how long this is gonna take to cross? @kare11 pic.twitter.com/cj8iVRj2rv — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) August 9, 2021

“I expect the ball to drop – I think there should be a countdown for everyone waiting at 11 p.m.,” Holm said. “I look down, and all you see is headlights – lines of cars out there right now.”

