One adult, two teenagers seriously injured in crash

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — Three people, including two teenagers, were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on Hubbard County Road 33 in Nevis Township.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. on a report of a crash.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found multiple victims with serious injuries,including the 41-year-old driver and two teenage passengers, according to the release.

Early investigations show a 2009 Mazda was traveling westbound on County Road 33 when the vehicle went off the road, hit an approach and went airborne. Officials say the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). Two teenage passengers also airlifted – one to HCMC and the other to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.