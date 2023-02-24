One dead after plane crashes in Duluth

Authorities are responding to scene at the St. Louis River.

DULUTH, Minn. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Duluth, according to KARE 11 affiliate station KBJR.

Emergency rescue and patrol staff from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the plane crash on the St. Louis River, according to a tweet from the office.

The crash happened shortly after the plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, took off from the Duluth Airport, according to KBJR.

The Sheriff's office told KBJR it appears only one person was on board.

The plane was initially described as a "smaller plane that is partially submerged" near the Grassy Point area, in a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Rescue and patrol staff responding to a plane crash on the St Louis River near Grassy Point. Described as a smaller plane that is partially submerged. Searching for any survivors at this time. — Sheriff Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) February 24, 2023

