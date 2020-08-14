One dead after shooting in Stevens Square

Neighboring Loring Park has recently seen a jump in crime.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person died in Minneapolis Friday morning after he was shot inside an apartment building in the Stevens Square neighborhood, according to police.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said police received a 911 call about a fight just before 4 a.m. Several other calls followed, reporting sounds of gunfire.

When officers arrived in the 1700 block of 3rd St. East, police said they found a man inside an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds with no pulse or respiration.

Police say they attempted CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where police say he died a short time later.

The man's identity has not been released. Police say they have no one in custody at this time.