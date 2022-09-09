One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar

Early Friday morning police were called to the the 1400 block of Washington Ave S. after reports of gunfire in and outside Bullwinkle's Saloon.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.

Police spokesperson Garrett Parten said arriving officers found one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was transported to Hennepin Healthcare and later succumbed to his injuries.

Another man who was shot was also reported with life-threatening wounds and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

The third and fourth gunshot victims both suffered more minor wounds and took personal vehicles to the hospital.

MPD said forensic scientists and homicide investigators collecting evidence.

This is Minneapolis' 62nd homicide of the year. The shooting in and outside Bullwinkle's was just the ending to a night of violence in the city. Two other unrelated shootings left multiple injured and one 16-year-old dead.

