One dead, another hospitalized after Minneapolis shooting

Police responded to the shooting on West Broadway just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Saturday night shooting left one man dead, Minneapolis police said. Investigators believe another man was injured in the same shooting.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Broadway just after 9 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification, MPD said in a press release. 911 callers said people had been shot there.

Officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds at the scene. Police said he was taken to the hospital in grave condition. Later, medical personnel told police that the man had died.

According to MPD, police were told that another man in his 30s had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He said he was shot at another address, but MPD said officers "believe" he was shot at the West Broadway scene.

MPD said according to preliminary investigations, "several people were standing outside of a business when someone from inside a car shot, striking the two victims."