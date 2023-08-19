One dies in Brooklyn Park domestic shooting

Officers attempted to render aid but the person who had been shot died.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Friday night.

Officers from the department were dispatched to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North for a shooting at 11:08 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and another person who was arrested, according to a release from the department.

Officers attempted to render aid but the person who had been shot died.

Brooklyn Park police said the victim and suspect were reportedly in a domestic relationship with each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

