One dead following early morning crash in St. Paul

A 49-year-old man died at the scene after two people were trapped in a vehicle.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department said one person is dead following an early morning crash.

According a report posted to the SPPD Facebook Page, the crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Jackson and Sycamore Streets. Police said two men were trapped in a vehicle that crashed in a residential area.

St. Paul firefighters responded to the scene, where they pulled the 44-year-old driver and 49-year-old passenger from the vehicle. The passenger later died at the scene. The driver was taken to Regions Hospital.

Police said it was not immediately clear if impairment played a factor in the crash.

