One dead following pursuit, shooting in Pine County

The shooting happened along I-35 north of Pine City, near Beroun.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it is investigating after a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Pine County.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 35 north of Pine City, near the town of Beroun.

According to a news release, the shooting followed a "domestic incident and pursuit." The BCA said the "subject is deceased" and no officers were injured.

It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agencies were involved, with the BCA simply phrasing the situation in its news release as an "officer involved shooting incident." No additional details have been released so far.

A portion of I-35 was closed between Pine County Road 14 and Minnesota Highway 23 on Friday afternoon as investigators worked at the scene.