One dead, four injured in multiple Minneapolis shootings

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating three shootings that left one man dead and four people injured Friday night.

According to police, at 9:45 p.m., two victims arrived at North Memorial Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the incident happened on the 700 block of West Broadway in Minneapolis.

At 11:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue South. When officers arrived, they were told an adult male shot himself and bystanders were performing CPR. Police said officers responded to provide aid to the victim, but “encountered some instances where crowds are hostile and impeding with officer’s lawful duties.”

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.

Also, at 11:25 p.m., police responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of 54th Street East and 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, they found two adults suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say as officers dealt with the scene, the scene became hostile towards police and additional officers were called in for support.