1 dead after Duluth apartment fire

The fatal incident occurred at the same building where another man lost his life in a fire last August.
DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities say one person has died in an apartment fire in Duluth, in the same building where another individual died in a fire last year. 

Firefighters were called to the two-story, eight-unit building at 631 East 3rd Street about 1 p.m. Sunday. Crews contained the fire to a first-floor apartment. Other tenants were evacuated, but were able to return to their apartments later in the day.

Firefighters found the victim after extinguishing the fire. A dog was discovered alive in the same unit. 

According to Duluth public information officer Kate Van Daele, another fatal fire occurred in the building last September. Despite the efforts of fellow tennants, 36-year-old Michael Simone died in the blaze.

Van Daele says a fire marshal condemned the building at that time, WDIO-TV reported, but he building was later reopened after some work was done.

