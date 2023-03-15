One dead after north Minneapolis house fire

According to officials, firefighters were responding to the fire at a home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 8:20 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found dead inside a home while fire crews responded to a fire inside the north Minneapolis residence Tuesday night.

According to officials, firefighters were responding to the fire at a home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 8:20 p.m. After crews entered the home, they found the man deceased on the first floor.

Minneapolis Fire officials say the fire was extinguished on the first floor without it spreading to other parts of the home. No other injuries were reported and the home will be boarded up. Officials have not released the identity of the man found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

