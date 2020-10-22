One dead, one hospitalized in western Wisconsin crash

The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 87 just south of County Road I at around 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with severe damage and two victims. The driver of the vehicle died on the scene and the passenger was transported to Regions Hospital. The passenger's condition is unknown, according to the release.

Early indications show that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 87 when the vehicle turned hard left. The vehicle then crossed over the northbound lane and into a ditch. The vehicle rolled over in the ditch and struck a tree.