One dead, one injured in Minneapolis fire

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home at around 3:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 24th Street where they found two residents inside. One of the residents died and the other was treated with minor injuries, according to Minneapolis fire

Fire officials say the fire is under control and they're investigating to determine a cause.

One male resident found on 1st floor and being treated by EMS. A second resident found in room of fire content and has been pronounced deceased. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 11, 2021

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they're made available.