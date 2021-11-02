One dead, one injured in Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and another injured from a fire Thursday afternoon in the Seward Neighborhood in Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home at around 3:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 24th Street where they found two residents inside. One of the residents died and the other was treated with minor injuries, according to Minneapolis fire
Fire officials say the fire is under control and they're investigating to determine a cause.
This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they're made available.
