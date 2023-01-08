One dead in Morcom Township snowmobile accident

A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman was pronounced dead on scene, according to St. Louis County officials.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minnesota — A Twin Cities woman was found dead after a snowmobile accident on Saturday in Morcom Township, according to the St. Louis County Sherriff's Office.

First responders were called to the scene, at the Bearskin snowmobile trail 33 miles north of Hibbing, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. Upon arrival, a 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead, according police.

The woman was reportedly the driver and "only occupant" of the vehicle, and according to police appeared to have, "lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree."

The accident remains under investigation, according to St Louis County Sheriff's Office.

