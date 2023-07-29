x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash

The Ford was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Warba, MN.
Credit: KARE 11
Minnesota State Patrol squad car

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A motorcycle rider was killed in an Itasca County crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) A Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74, when a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 2 in the same area. 

The Ford turned north onto County Road 74 and was struck by the motorcycle. 

Bruce Wild, a 63-year-old man from Canada was identified as the motorcycle rider who was killed.

The Ford was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Warba, MN.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Vikings fans are optimistic, hopeful for the team this year

Before You Leave, Check This Out