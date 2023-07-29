One dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash

The Ford was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Warba, MN.

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A motorcycle rider was killed in an Itasca County crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) A Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74, when a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 2 in the same area.

The Ford turned north onto County Road 74 and was struck by the motorcycle.

Bruce Wild, a 63-year-old man from Canada was identified as the motorcycle rider who was killed.

The Ford was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Warba, MN.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

