One dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A motorcycle rider was killed in an Itasca County crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) A Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74, when a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 2 in the same area.
The Ford turned north onto County Road 74 and was struck by the motorcycle.
Bruce Wild, a 63-year-old man from Canada was identified as the motorcycle rider who was killed.
The Ford was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Warba, MN.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to MSP.
