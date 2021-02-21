One found dead in Miltona house fire Sunday morning

Local law enforcement said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the State Fire Marshall's office has been notified.

MILTONA, Minn. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning house fire.

In a press release, investigators said they received two simultaneous 911 calls just before 6 a.m. about a structure fire at an address on 1st Street in Miltona, Minnesota. They said a caller "reported heavy smoke and visible flames" coming from the house.

DCSO said the Miltona Fire Department was "immediately" dispatched to the address,. Several other local fire departments and ambulance services also responded.

At the scene, crews said they were told the house might be occupied. The Miltona Fire Department went inside the home and found one person, whom they said showed no signs of life.

After getting the victim out of the house, first responders said they attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.