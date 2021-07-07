Man in critical condition after Minneapolis house fire

Firefighters found the homeowner on the first floor of the burning house when they arrived to battle the blaze.

MINNEAPOLIS — A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after a fire at their Minneapolis home.

Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue South in Minneapolis around 10:15 p.m. for a fire reported in a 2 1/2 story house.

When firefighters arrived at the home near Minnehaha Creek, they saw heavy flames blazing on the first floor. As they laid lines to put the fire out, crews began to search for the homeowner after being told they might still be inside on the second floor.

Minneapolis crews searched through the entire house, and found an adult man on the home's first floor. They carried him out of the burning building and started medical treatment.

In a press release, firefighters said the man was in critical condition and paramedics rushed him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

His current condition isn't known.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire on the first floor with minimal damage to the rest of the house.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.