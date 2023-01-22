One injured in Bowlero Brooklyn Park shooting

Police say the victim was shot in the leg after being involved in an altercation inside the establishment.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police say one person was injured after a fight broke out at a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7500 block of Brooklyn Blvd at around 12:07 a.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound to the leg inside the Bowlero after being “involved in a fight” inside the establishment, according to police.

Police say they learned “two groups of individuals” were inside the Bowlero when individuals in both the groups got into a fight that eventually escalated into “one big physical” altercation. A gunshot was heard during the fight and the groups ran out of the Bowlero shortly after, police say.