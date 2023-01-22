One injured in Bowlero Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police say one person was injured after a fight broke out at a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the scene in the 7500 block of Brooklyn Blvd at around 12:07 a.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound to the leg inside the Bowlero after being “involved in a fight” inside the establishment, according to police.
Police say they learned “two groups of individuals” were inside the Bowlero when individuals in both the groups got into a fight that eventually escalated into “one big physical” altercation. A gunshot was heard during the fight and the groups ran out of the Bowlero shortly after, police say.
The suspects involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived, officials say. The shooting remains under investigation.