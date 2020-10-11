x
One injured in north Minneapolis apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was transported to a local hospital following an apartment fire Monday night in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:45 p.m. to a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment complex on the 600 block of 18th Avenue North. The fire was later upgraded to a second-alarm assignment.

One resident was injured during the fire and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Minneapolis fire didn't provide an update on the resident's condition.

As of 10:38 p.m., officials says the fire is under control but crews are still on scene ventilating smoke from the common's area.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

