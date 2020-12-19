One injured in Oak Grove house explosion

A man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with unknown injuries.

OAK GROVE, Minn — A man was transported to the hospital following a possible house explosion Friday evening in Oak Grove.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the 4400 block of 214th Avenue Northwest just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a "significantly damaged house."

When officials arrived on scene, they say a woman said she found the house damaged when she returned home. She also said she suspected her husband was inside the house.

According to a press release, emergency responders were able to find the man and he was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with unknown injuries.