One killed, 3 injured in Eagan head-on crash

EAGAN, Minn. — A St. Paul man has died and three others from Albert Lea suffered life-threatening injuries after a deadly crash in Eagan early Saturday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Celica driven by 28-year-old Nraughli Vang entered Interstate 35E from the wrong direction on Cliff Road and collided with a GMC Yukon that was hauling a boat.
The head-on collision killed Vang and left 60-year-old driver Nancy Heideman, and passengers 57-year-old Randy Heideman and 25-year-old Desirae Heideman with life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP.
Alcohol was involved in the crash according to the state patrol's incident report.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.