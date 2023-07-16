One killed, 3 injured in Eagan head-on crash

Alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the state patrol's incident report.

EAGAN, Minn. — A St. Paul man has died and three others from Albert Lea suffered life-threatening injuries after a deadly crash in Eagan early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Celica driven by 28-year-old Nraughli Vang entered Interstate 35E from the wrong direction on Cliff Road and collided with a GMC Yukon that was hauling a boat.

The head-on collision killed Vang and left 60-year-old driver Nancy Heideman, and passengers 57-year-old Randy Heideman and 25-year-old Desirae Heideman with life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP.

Alcohol was involved in the crash according to the state patrol's incident report.

