1 killed when ATV rolls in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to the single-vehicle crash Sunday night near Spruce Hill Township.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead after their ATV rolled over Sunday night near Spruce Hill Township, about 20 miles from Alexandria.

In a press release, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area around County Road 36 Northeast and Hardwood Road Northeast just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported that an ATV had rolled over, and the driver was injured and unconscious.

When crews arrived on scene they immediately began working to save the driver's life. Despite the efforts of multiple first responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the small ATV was being driven eastbound when the driver tried to make a right-hand turn into a field approach. The vehicle flipped, and the driver was thrown off, according to police.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

