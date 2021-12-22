x
One killed in St. Paul apartment fire

According to St. Paul Fire officials, this is the city's fourth fire fatality this year and the second this month.
ST PAUL, Minn. — One person was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning in St. Paul, according to officials.

St. Paul Fire responded to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit. During the search, one victim was found and transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

According to St. Paul Fire officials, this is the city's fourth fire fatality this year and the second this month. Investigators didn't say what caused the fire, but did say it "does not appear to be suspicious."

