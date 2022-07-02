One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

x
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.

Officials say both occupants were wearing a seat belt, however, neither were wearing helmets. Authorities believe speed to be a factory.

