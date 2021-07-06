One killed, officer injured after collision with police vehicle in Minneapolis

Police were chasing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened Tuesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and a Minneapolis police officer is in the hospital Tuesday morning after the pursuit of an armed robber led to a crash.

Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said early Tuesday morning that an officer was near North 6th Street and Lowry Avenue looking for a person connected to an armed robbery. When the suspect was seen driving nearby, the officer tried to pull the person over, but they took off.

The officer chased the suspect and was driving north on Lyndale Avenue when the police cruiser entered the intersection at 41st Street and hit a car driving westbound. It then hit another vehicle traveling south on Lyndale.

An occupant of the vehicle heading westbound was killed. The officer is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to Elder.

No one in the vehicle driving south was injured. There was also a K9 in the police vehicle, but the dog wasn't hurt.

Bad crash involving a MPD squad at the intersection of Lyndale & Washington. Few details so far about what happened. pic.twitter.com/Kgk3x2uEBW — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) July 6, 2021

Names or further information about any of the people involved in the crash has not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect escaped the pursing officers.

KARE 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.