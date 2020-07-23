One killed, one seriously injured in Anoka County crash

The crash involved two vehicles on Viking Boulevard, just west of Highway 47 in Nowthen, Minnesota

NOWTHEN, Minn. — One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon in the Nowthen, Minnesota – approximately 30 miles north of Minneapolis.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles on Viking Boulevard, just west of Highway 47. When officials arrived, they found both drivers injured. One of the drivers was not breathing, so medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, but the victim eventually died on the scene.

The second victim was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with "serious injuries," according to the release.