One killed, two seriously injured in Pine County crash

The driver of one car was killed, while another driver and her passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A man was killed and two people were critically injured in a two-car interstate crash near Hinckley Friday afternoon.

According to crash reports from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on I-35, one mile south of Hinckley.

A 45-year-old man from Garfield, Minnesota was killed within his 2017 Kia Sportage while driving northbound, when the the driver of a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling southbound crossed the median and hit his Sportage.