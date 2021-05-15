x
One killed, two seriously injured in Pine County crash

The driver of one car was killed, while another driver and her passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Stock Image

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A man was killed and two people were critically injured in a two-car interstate crash near Hinckley Friday afternoon. 

According to crash reports from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on I-35, one mile south of Hinckley. 

A 45-year-old man from Garfield, Minnesota was killed within his 2017 Kia Sportage while driving northbound, when the the driver of a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling southbound crossed the median and hit his Sportage. 

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 21-year-old woman from Cambridge, Minnesota, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. So was her passenger, a 36-year-old man from St. Paul. 

