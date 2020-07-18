One person dead after stabbing in Minneapolis

Police described the incident as domestic-related

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died Friday night after a domestic-related stabbing in Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue South who may have been shot or stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male in the roadway with what appeared to be grave injuries from stab wounds, police said. Officers provided immediate medical aid and paramedic transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, officers followed evidence at the scene that led them to an apartment in the area and an adult female suspect was taken into custody. It appears that the incident is domestic related.