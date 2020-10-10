One person dead, four shot overnight in Minneapolis

Police believe the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

At 5:12 a.m., Police responded to a report of a person in a vehicle who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Summit Avenue.

Police say the victim was deceased and officers recovered a gun. The Minneapolis Police Department Homicide Lieutenant and detectives responded to the scene along with personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say preliminary review of the evidence at the scene is that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police say there was another incident in the area of 5th and Hennepin. At 1:30 a.m., officers were on foot and heard the sound of shots being fired on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers located two adult males suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.