Police: 1 killed, 2 injured after car crash

Burnsville police say they believe the passengers were all teenagers, but have not confirmed their ages.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police say they responded to this area of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue early Saturday morning for a crash that ended with one person dead and two others with serious injuries.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital for what police are calling severe injuries. Police say prior to the crash at around 6:20 Saturday morning, they had responded to the Best Western Premier hotel less than a mile away for a noise complaint.

There, according to a news release from BPD, when police arrived, they said they saw what they believed to be the three individuals involved in the crash, getting into a car and speeding away.

Police say the three people in the car seemed to be teenagers but could not confirm their ages.

Officials have not released any more details other than the fact that the state patrol is working on recreating the crash.

