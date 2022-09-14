One person transported to hospital after being rescued from house fire in Hastings

Officials say the person was pulled from the window and transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

HASTINGS, Minn. — One person was transported to a hospital after being pulled from the window of a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Hastings.

According to the Hastings Fire/EMS Department, fire crews were called to a home Villa Court shortly after 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a home with a person inside. Officials say the person was pulled from the window and transported to an area hospital. As of Wednesday night, the person's condition was unknown.

Fire officials are investigating to determine a cause of the fire.

