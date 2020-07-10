One rescued after falling down Mississippi River bluff

Two juveniles had located the victim, offered aid and called 911, officials said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Fire Department crews performed a technical rescue after a person fell down a Mississippi River bluff Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the Mississippi River near 43rd Street and West River Parkway South. Two juveniles had located the victim, offered aid and called 911, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews found the victim with a leg injury.

Crews lowered the victim to an awaiting boat using a rope pulley system, officials said.

The two Good Samaritans were assisted back up the bluff since it was too steep to climb.