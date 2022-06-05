'Open Streets Lyndale' returns in full form; first time since pandemic started

More than 200 local businesses, artists and organizations are participating this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — On normally busy Lyndale Avenue South for three miles, there's no car traffic. Just the sounds of people, music and art.

"We're here at 'Open Streets Lyndale," said Ember Rasmussen, with Our Streets. "It's a great community celebration that's been going on since 2011."

"So many people, just a variety of everything," said vendor, Shini Jackson.

Jackson is one of more than 200 local business owners, artists and organizations participating this year.

"The name of my business is 'Time to Shine Jewels' by J, that's me, and I've been doing this for a year and a half now," said Jackson.

It's Jackson's first time here and the first time this event is back in its full form — following two years of the pandemic.

"We weren't able to have any Open Streets events in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we were back in 2021, but this is our first full season since the pandemic started," said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says the event gives local businesses, artists and community groups a chance to get to know their community.

"Vendors like to connect with people in their community, and really show their stuff here," she said.

"We've been inside for so long, we haven't been able to interact, the vibes out here [are] so amazing, people are friendly, just out here enjoying each other," said Jackson.

With four more events planned across the city this year, Rasmussen is hoping for more funding opportunities to continue expanding.

"The burden of the organization falls on the vendors, and we feel it's important this event is reflective of the community and accessible to everybody," said Rasmussen.

For a full list of events, visit the website here.

Watch more local news: