Opening night for Guthrie Theater 'Christmas Carol' delayed by audience interruption

MINNEAPOLIS — The Guthrie Theater's opening performance of "A Christmas Carol" was delayed on Friday night, after an interruption from an audience member.
According to a video posted on social media of the incident, a woman in the audience shouted at other audience members to "get out of (her) country," calling them "losers."
In a statement, the Guthrie Theater’s Managing Director James Haskins said members of the theater's Audience Services team as well as the Health, Safety and Security team immediately asked the woman to leave, but were not successful at first.
"After approximately 30 minutes, the person was peacefully removed by police and the performance continued," Haskins said in the statement. "The staff who responded to the incident believe it was an unplanned, isolated event, and unrelated to any safety protocols the theater has required of its audience members. We greatly appreciate the care our staff demonstrated in handling the situation, and thank the audience for their patience and support."