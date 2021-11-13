Opening night for Guthrie Theater 'Christmas Carol' delayed by audience interruption

According to a statement from the Guthrie's Managing Director, the audience member was "peacefully" removed by police after about 30 minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Guthrie Theater's opening performance of "A Christmas Carol" was delayed on Friday night, after an interruption from an audience member.

According to a video posted on social media of the incident, a woman in the audience shouted at other audience members to "get out of (her) country," calling them "losers."

In a statement, the Guthrie Theater’s Managing Director James Haskins said members of the theater's Audience Services team as well as the Health, Safety and Security team immediately asked the woman to leave, but were not successful at first.