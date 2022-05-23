Opening statements begin for man charged in Buffalo Allina Clinic shooting

Gregory Ulrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder and 13 other criminal counts.

BUFFALO, Minn. — The trial for Gregory Ulrich, the man charged with opening fire in an Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota last year, is officially in motion.

Prosecutors began with their opening statements Monday afternoon, giving the state's version of what transpired that February day in 2021.

Ulrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder and 13 other criminal counts in relation to weapons violations, including detonating homemade explosive devices and possessing a gun without a permit.

Authorities say Ulrich shot five people inside the clinic, killing one and injuring four others.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through her liver and spine before exiting through her back. Overbay later died of those injuries.

On the day of the shooting, witnesses allege Ulrich walked into the reception area of the clinic, shot one person the back, then another in the abdomen. He then entered the interior area of the clinic, where he shot a third victim in the leg twice as that person tried to flee. Investigators say Ulrich kept firing, shooting a fourth victim, later revealed to be Overbay, six times in the chest, abdomen, back, arm and forearm.

KARE 11 Investigates has uncovered information about Ulrich's long history with the clinic, including threats of violence and revenge because he was angry about being denied opioids following a back surgery.

Jury selection for the panel started Monday, May 16 and wrapped Friday morning the 20th, seating a total of 16 jurors, including four alternates. KARE 11's Lou Raguse reported last week that a number of questions asked by the defense involved opioid addiction.

