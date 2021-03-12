All aboard! New Orange Line bus route opening this weekend

Commuters will have a lot more option from the south metro to downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new bus route will soon offer riders frequent stops from the south metro to downtown Minneapolis.

The Metro Transit Orange Line is a 17-mile bus rapid transit line that will connect Minneapolis, Richfield, Bloomington, and Burnsville along I-35W.

It will provide all-day service in both directions, seven days a week.

Metro Transit is offering free rides on the Orange Line from Saturday, Dec. 4 through Monday, Dec. 6.

This route replaces the existing local Route 535.