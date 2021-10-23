Two people sick with E. coli after eating organic baby spinach

The Minnesota Department of Health says the two cases were linked to spinach purchased at Hy-Vee and Fresh Thyme Market.

In the two cases, both Minnesotans became sick between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23, though neither had to be hospitalized. In one case, the person ate Josie's Organics organic baby spinach from Hy-Vee. In the other case, the person ate Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme Market. Both brands are produced by BragaFresh.

MDH says if you have either of these brands of spinach in your home with a best by date on or around Oct. 23, 2021, throw out the product.

The health department says the cases are being investigated in connection to a nationwide outbreak, and MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the CDC and FDA.

According to the CDC, seven states have reported cases connected to the E. coli outbreak. Ten people were sickened and two were hospitalized but there is currently no recall in place.

If you experience the following symptoms and think you ate contaminated spinach, call your doctor: