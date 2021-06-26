Organizations hand out free life jackets at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis amid water safety push

MINNEAPOLIS — Swimmers at Lake Nokomis Saturday had the opportunity to grab some brand-new water safety gear.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Abbey's Hope Charitable Foundation to give out 50 new life jackets, ranging between preschooler and adult sizes.
Abbey's Hope Charitable Foundation is a Minnesota-based nonprofit bringing more attention to water safety. Its founder, Katey Taylor, lost her daughter Abbey after an incident in a pool.
“Losing a child is tragic. Losing a child to something preventable is downright devastating,” Taylor said. "Our goal is to prevent tragedies from happening in the first place, and we can think of no better way than to wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jacket every time you are near, on, or in the water.”