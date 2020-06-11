Organizers gather outside Gov. Walz's residence following Wednesday's protest in Minneapolis

The gathering came after more than 600 people were cited and released Wednesday in Minneapolis.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A group of protest organizers gathered outside the Governor's Residence Thursday evening after more than 600 people were cited and released during a rally Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

The citations came after people marched onto Interstate 94 between Highway 280 and Interstate 35W.

One organizer said the rally was planned regardless of the election results to draw attention to racism, use of police force and the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people of color.

"We're going to show people what do in these situations," said D.J. Hooker, with the Twin Cities Justice 4 Jamar Coalition. "That's why we stayed nonviolent. That's why we (were) dancing and making sure that we were having fun, because they're not going to break our spirit."

Jess Sundin, who leads the Twin Cities Justice 4 Jamar Coalition, said last night's rally would have lasted an hour but law enforcement didn't allow protesters to leave. The demonstrators were demanding that the charges be dropped.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a statement no force or chemicals were used, and no protesters or officers were injured during the encounter.

DPS says under Minnesota law it is illegal for pedestrians, bicyclists or non-motorized traffic to be on the freeway. The department maintains that walking on the freeway is very dangerous for pedestrians and drivers, especially after dark.