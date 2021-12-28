Police find Lake Minnetonka mansion on fire after responding to 'mental health issue'

Orono Police say they are investigating the incident and treating it as a criminal matter.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Officers from the Orono Police Department found a mansion on Lake Minnetonka on fire Monday night after they responded to a report of "a mental health issue."

According to the police department, officers responded to a home on Westwood Road in the Minnetonka Beach neighborhood around 11:40 p.m. Monday after getting a call for "a mental health issue." In the report, police were also told that a person had candles and gas and the house was on fire, with fire alarms going off.

When police got to the home, officers found the second floor engulfed in flames and two people were standing in the driveway, Orono police said in a statement.

Police say officers then went inside the house and found no one else inside. A resident reportedly told police that a dog was inside the home but officers couldn't find it.

The two people found outside the home were treated by North Memorial Paramedics for non-life threatening injuries caused by fire and smoke and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The Orono Police Department said that they are investigating the fire and are treating it as a criminal matter.

Police did not share further details about the "mental health issue" that led up to the house fire. The Orono Police Department also did not release any identifying information about either of the two people found outside of the home.

