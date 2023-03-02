Osseo Area School Board names Dr. Kim Hiel as superintendent

Dr. Kim Hiel has nearly two decades of experience in the education system and was previously an assistant superintendent with Osseo Area Schools.

OSSEO, Minn. — Osseo Area Schools have named their choice for a new superintendent: Dr. Kim Hiel, an educator who has been seen around the district before.

Dr. Hiel was chosen after an hour-long interview on Feb. 27, and then a day-long interview on March 1 that included, "conversations with staff, scholars, parents/caregivers and community members," according to a press release.

“I’m honored to be joining such a strong community,” said Dr. Hiel, in a statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering in bringing our schools to even greater heights.”

Dr. Hiel has nearly two decades of experience in the educational system. She is currently the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools and has previously worked as an assistant superintendent with Osseo Area Schools. Before that, she was the principal at Zanewood Community: A STEAM School and with Robbinsdale Area Schools.

Dr. Hiel has been awarded for her "distinguished leadership" by the Minnesota School Board Directors of Color, Indigenous Fellowship and Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

“Dr. Hiel is passionate about her work and centers scholars in all she does,” said Osseo Area Schools Board Chair Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, in a statement. “Her exemplary experience with teaching and learning and strategic planning makes her well-positioned to lead our district and bring our bold future to life. It’s also an honor to have Osseo Area Schools' first Black superintendent.”

The district is now in contract negotiations with Dr. Hiel, with her role expected to begin on July 1.

