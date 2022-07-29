Man killed after head-on crash in Otter Tail County

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a car appears to have crossed the center line of County Highway 1 in Armor Township, hitting an SUV.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 35-year-old man is dead after officials said his car crossed the center line of the highway on Thursday afternoon, striking an SUV and seriously injuring the two people inside.

Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said that just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter was driving west in a Nissan Maxima on County Highway 1 near the intersection with County Highway 83 in Armor Township.

Officers said it appears Bernstetter crossed the center line of County Highway 1 and struck a Ford Edge SUV head on.

Bernstetter was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford SUV, 65-year-old Mitchell Davis, was seriously injured and taken in an ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His current condition is unknown.

Davis' wife Violet was the vehicle's passenger, and officers said she was also seriously injured in the crash. She was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo.

Officials don't think that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

