MINNEAPOLIS — We are now a couple weeks into this pandemic school year for some districts. We are bringing back our parent panel to hear how it’s going. They talk about about the challenges they have had to tackle with the technology, schedules, and working remotely. But it’s not all bad. Parents Alice Lor, Morgan Traynor, Sonya Lewis and Trent Witz also share what's pleasantly surprised them.
Sunrise checks in with our Back to School Parent Panel
