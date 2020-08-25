Parent panel discusses the new school year

Gia Vang sat down virtually with parents to ask what their biggest questions, comments, or concerns were heading into the school year.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We are counting down to back to school and as we all know, it's going to look a lot different. Gia Vang virtually sat down with some parents to listne to their big questions, concerns and comments.

Here's her discussion with Alice Lor, Morgan Traynor, Dave Edwards and Trent Witz:

Lor has two kids. One is entering first grade and the other is a 2-year-old. She and her husband have decided to do distance learning for the first grader.

Traynor has a kindergartner who will be at a private school in White Bear Lake for 5 days a week, half-days, in the classroom. She also has a 2nd grader who is autistic and will be doing a hybrid model at a public elementary school.

Edwards has two daughters. One is entering kindergarten and the other is going into 5th grade. He and his wife are both educators, and they have opted to do distance learning.

Witz has an 11-year-old going to middle school in Minneapolis, they will be distance learning. He also has a second grader going to school in Burnsville, which has opted to start the school year with a hybrid model.