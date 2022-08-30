The first day of class is creeping closer, are school districts ready?

Summer is slipping away, but many schools are not ready with the staff they need to start the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The final golden days of summer vacation are coming to close with the first day of school for many metro kids fast approaching. Schools are still struggling to fill open positions, but it's not all bad news in Minnesota classrooms.

Anoka-Hennepin is the largest school district in the state, and one getting ready to open it's doors to students on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Last week, the district welcomed 300 new teachers during an orientation.

The Minnesota Department of Education said this school year will be more "normal" than it has been for years.

Unlike last year, students won't need to be mindful of six feet of social distancing, masking or required remote learning.

Some districts, like Anoka-Hennepin, are keeping some of the processes they adopted during the COVID pandemic. Things like deep-cleaning methods and having the option to engage students through online classes when they're out of the classroom for extended periods aren't going away just yet.

But many school districts need more workers. Not just educators, but food service workers and grounds staff as well. The Department of Education is warning that the lack of workers is not a short-term issue.

"We are really working with our school districts and charter schools across the state as well as with our colleagues in the office of Higher Ed and PELLSBY (Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board) to really think about how is it that we really recruit and retain people into this profession," said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller.

All in all, leaders at Anoka-Hennepin are confident they'll be able to fill all of their open positions.

"If there are people in neighborhoods next to schools, or retirees or young people that want job's part time or full time, this is the place to be," Interim Superintendent Dr. Kate Maguire said.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: